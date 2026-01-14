Met Office issues rain weather warning with downpours set to hit UK
- The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for heavy rain across parts of the UK, specifically London, South East England, and South West England, for Thursday.
- Up to 30mm of rain, with isolated areas potentially seeing 50mm, is expected to fall over a few hours on already saturated ground, increasing the risk of surface water flooding.
- This weather could lead to potential flooding of homes and businesses, as well as cause travel delays for bus and train services.
- The warning follows Storm Goretti last week, which brought hurricane-force winds, a rare red weather warning, and significant snowfall to some areas.
- The Met Office advises residents to check if their property is at risk of flooding, prepare an emergency flood kit, and check road conditions before travelling.