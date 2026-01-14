Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office issues rain weather warning with downpours set to hit UK

Related: Falmouth slammed by Storm Goretti winds as rare red weather warning issued for Cornwall
  • The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for heavy rain across parts of the UK, specifically London, South East England, and South West England, for Thursday.
  • Up to 30mm of rain, with isolated areas potentially seeing 50mm, is expected to fall over a few hours on already saturated ground, increasing the risk of surface water flooding.
  • This weather could lead to potential flooding of homes and businesses, as well as cause travel delays for bus and train services.
  • The warning follows Storm Goretti last week, which brought hurricane-force winds, a rare red weather warning, and significant snowfall to some areas.
  • The Met Office advises residents to check if their property is at risk of flooding, prepare an emergency flood kit, and check road conditions before travelling.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in