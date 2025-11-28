Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office weather warnings as UK set to be hammered by heavy rain

Heavy rain and flooding is expected
Heavy rain and flooding is expected (Getty)
  • The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across various parts of the UK.
  • Warnings for Monday and Tuesday cover the South West, Wales, and South East England, with up to 80mm of rain expected in some areas and strong winds, particularly along coasts.
  • An earlier yellow warning for Saturday affected regions including the East Midlands, East of England, London, South England, South West England, Yorkshire and Wales, predicts 20-30mm of rain generally, with up to 80mm over high ground.
  • The heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to cause disruption, including possible flooding, longer journey times, public transport delays and a small chance of power cuts.
  • The Met Office forecasts unsettled, wet, and windy conditions to persist throughout the coming week, with only occasional drier and milder periods.
