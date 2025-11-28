Met Office weather warnings as UK set to be hammered by heavy rain
- The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across various parts of the UK.
- Warnings for Monday and Tuesday cover the South West, Wales, and South East England, with up to 80mm of rain expected in some areas and strong winds, particularly along coasts.
- An earlier yellow warning for Saturday affected regions including the East Midlands, East of England, London, South England, South West England, Yorkshire and Wales, predicts 20-30mm of rain generally, with up to 80mm over high ground.
- The heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to cause disruption, including possible flooding, longer journey times, public transport delays and a small chance of power cuts.
- The Met Office forecasts unsettled, wet, and windy conditions to persist throughout the coming week, with only occasional drier and milder periods.