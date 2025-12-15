Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Danger to life warning as Met Office issues weather alerts across UK

Flooding in York. The Met Office has issued a ‘danger to life’ rain weather warning in parts of Wales and South West England amid Storm Bram
Flooding in York. The Met Office has issued a ‘danger to life’ rain weather warning in parts of Wales and South West England amid Storm Bram (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
  • An amber rain warning, indicating a possible danger to life, is in effect for parts of Wales, with 50mm to 80mm of rain forecast widely and nearly 100mm in some areas.
  • The amber warning, active from 3am to 9pm on Monday, predicts likely flooding for homes and businesses, potential isolation of communities, and possible power cuts.
  • Yellow rain warnings are also in place across various regions, including parts of north-east, north-west, and south-west England, the East Midlands, West Midlands, and other areas of Wales.
  • The Environment Agency has issued seven flood warnings, indicating expected flooding, and 79 active alerts for possible flooding, including in the Lake District.
  • The Met Office advises avoiding non-essential road travel during potentially dangerous conditions due to the risk of fast-flowing or deep floodwater.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in