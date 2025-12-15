Danger to life warning as Met Office issues weather alerts across UK
- An amber rain warning, indicating a possible danger to life, is in effect for parts of Wales, with 50mm to 80mm of rain forecast widely and nearly 100mm in some areas.
- The amber warning, active from 3am to 9pm on Monday, predicts likely flooding for homes and businesses, potential isolation of communities, and possible power cuts.
- Yellow rain warnings are also in place across various regions, including parts of north-east, north-west, and south-west England, the East Midlands, West Midlands, and other areas of Wales.
- The Environment Agency has issued seven flood warnings, indicating expected flooding, and 79 active alerts for possible flooding, including in the Lake District.
- The Met Office advises avoiding non-essential road travel during potentially dangerous conditions due to the risk of fast-flowing or deep floodwater.