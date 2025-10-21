Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

High winds and torrential rain to batter parts of Britain

Wind warnings cover areas from Brighton to Hull
Wind warnings cover areas from Brighton to Hull (Getty Images)
  • The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for high winds and heavy rain across large parts of the UK for Thursday.
  • Eastern England is forecast to experience wind gusts of up to 75mph, with separate warnings for Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, and parts of west Wales for winds up to 60mph.
  • Heavy rain, potentially reaching 50mm in some areas, is expected across the south and east of England and parts of south Wales, raising concerns about flooding.
  • Potential impacts include power cuts, danger from large waves and beach material, flying debris, and disruption to road, rail, air, and ferry services.
  • The wind warnings cover areas from Brighton to Hull, while rain warnings extend from Cornwall to Kent, including parts of the Midlands and North East.
