Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spring-like temperatures on the way with UK ‘warmer than Athens’ this weekend

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
  • The UK is forecast to experience significantly milder temperatures this weekend, with highs reaching up to 14C in some regions.
  • Parts of the UK will be warmer than popular European tourist destinations like Istanbul and Athens, which are expected to be cooler.
  • Saturday's weather will be drier and brighter in the east, with rain and drizzle moving northeast, accompanied by windy but very mild conditions.
  • Sunday is predicted to be brighter, although blustery showers are possible in northern areas.
  • This warmer spell follows a period of cold, glum weather, including recent yellow warnings for snow and ice, with researchers attributing turbulent UK winters to climate change.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in