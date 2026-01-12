Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office forecasts London to be warmer than Istanbul today as cold snap ends

UK weather on Monday suggests a less cold week in store
  • Temperatures across the UK have risen, with London reaching 12C, making it warmer than Athens, Madrid, and Istanbul, signalling the end of January's cold snap.
  • This milder weather follows a period of extreme conditions last week, including Storm Goretti, which caused widespread disruption with school closures, power outages, and flight cancellations.
  • Mild Atlantic air has moved in, bringing rain and blustery conditions, particularly to northern and western Scotland, where heavy snowfall has turned to rain.
  • There is a significant risk of flooding in parts of Scotland due to the combination of heavy rainfall and melting snow, with 19 flood warnings and 12 flood alerts issued by SEPA.
  • Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, especially in Scotland, as difficult driving conditions and potential flooding are expected to continue into the working week.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in