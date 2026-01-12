Met Office forecasts London to be warmer than Istanbul today as cold snap ends
- Temperatures across the UK have risen, with London reaching 12C, making it warmer than Athens, Madrid, and Istanbul, signalling the end of January's cold snap.
- This milder weather follows a period of extreme conditions last week, including Storm Goretti, which caused widespread disruption with school closures, power outages, and flight cancellations.
- Mild Atlantic air has moved in, bringing rain and blustery conditions, particularly to northern and western Scotland, where heavy snowfall has turned to rain.
- There is a significant risk of flooding in parts of Scotland due to the combination of heavy rainfall and melting snow, with 19 flood warnings and 12 flood alerts issued by SEPA.
- Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, especially in Scotland, as difficult driving conditions and potential flooding are expected to continue into the working week.