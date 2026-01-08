Met Office issues rare red ‘danger to life’ wind warning as Storm Goretti approaches UK
- The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for "dangerous, stormy" winds in south-west England, specifically Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
- Storm Goretti is forecast to bring "violent gusts" of 80-100mph or more between 4pm and 11pm on Thursday.
- The red warning indicates a high risk to life, substantial travel disruption, power cuts, and widespread damage to property and infrastructure.
- People are advised to avoid travelling and follow guidance from emergency services due to expected impacts like flying debris and very large waves.
- Named by Meteo France, Storm Goretti is a "multi-hazard event" also bringing warnings for snow, rain, and ice across the UK, with up to 30cm of snow possible in some areas.