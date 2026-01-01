Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office issues new weather warnings with more snow set to blanket UK

UK rings in New Year with snow and ice weather warnings
  • The UK is forecast to experience snow and icy conditions from New Year's Day, with a cold snap expected to last at least the first week of January.
  • The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice across large areas of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, with up to 5cm of snow expected in some regions and 10cm in parts of Scotland.
  • Travel disruption is anticipated due to the icy conditions, with forecasters advising extra time for journeys and checking public transport.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has upgraded cold health alerts to amber for most of England, effective from 31 December until 6 January.
  • These amber alerts indicate a likely significant impact on health and social care services, including a potential rise in deaths among vulnerable individuals, prompting advice to check on elderly and health-compromised friends and family.
