Will it snow this week? Latest Met Office UK weather forecast
- A cold weather warning has been issued for parts of England, anticipating a significant drop in temperatures, snow, and ice.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) activated the alert for the Midlands and northern England, effective from Monday until next Friday.
- The Met Office confirmed that snow and ice are possible, with temperatures expected to plummet due to a change from mild southerly winds to colder Arctic air.
- Temperatures could fall as low as minus 7C in some areas, marking the first widespread countrywide frost since March.
- Wintry showers, including rain, sleet, and snow, are forecast for northern parts of the UK, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and specific moorland regions.