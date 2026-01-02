Met Office extends snow and ice warnings as UK temperatures plummet
- The UK is set for a freezing first weekend of 2026, as Arctic winds bring a significant cold snap across the country.
- The Met Office has issued multiple amber and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, effective from Friday until Monday, covering regions including Scotland, south-west England, Wales, and the east coast.
- Up to 20cm of snow is anticipated in the highest parts of Scotland, with 1-3cm expected widely across other areas, and 5-8cm possible in locations such as the North York Moors and parts of Wales.
- Temperatures are forecast to hover around 1C for much of the UK, dipping below freezing in Scotland, and Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong warns the cold spell could extend into next week.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber cold health alerts for England until 6 January, urging people to check on vulnerable individuals due to increased risks of serious health issues from the cold.