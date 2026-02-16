Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Met Office weather warnings with snow and ice set to cover parts of UK

Snow blankets Durham as weather warnings in force across UK
  • The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across large parts of the UK, effective from Monday afternoon/evening until Tuesday morning.
  • Warnings cover regions including Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England, with rain, sleet, and snow predicted to spread southeastwards.
  • Accumulations of snow are expected, particularly on higher ground (up to 5-8cm above 300m), with ice forming on untreated surfaces as temperatures drop below freezing.
  • The hazardous conditions are likely to cause significant travel disruptions, affecting railways, bus, and train services, and leading to longer journey times.
  • The public is advised to plan routes, allow extra time for travel, and check for road closures or public transport delays due to the dangerous conditions.
