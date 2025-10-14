Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office gives three-month winter weather outlook

Horses in a field coated in snow at Nenthead in Northumberland. Picture date: Monday February 10, 2025
Horses in a field coated in snow at Nenthead in Northumberland. Picture date: Monday February 10, 2025 (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
  • The Met Office's three-month winter outlook for October to December predicts average to mild temperatures for the UK.
  • There is a 55 per cent chance of "near average" temperatures and a 30 per cent chance of "mild" conditions, with only a 15 per cent chance of a cold season.
  • The forecast indicates a 70 per cent chance of "near average" precipitation, with a lower likelihood of a wet period overall.
  • Regional variations in rainfall are expected, with upland areas in the north and northwest likely to be wetter, while the east and south could be drier.
  • Wind conditions are most likely to be "near average" at 65 per cent, with a 20 per cent chance of windier conditions and 15 per cent for calm.
