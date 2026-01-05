School closures as heavy snow and icy conditions freeze UK
- Hundreds of schools across the UK are closed on Monday due to severe weather warnings for heavy snow and ice.
- The Met Office has issued an amber warning areas of northern Scotland for Shetland, Orkney, parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire until 10am Monday, alongside a yellow warning for snow and ice covering areas as far south as Perth.
- Forecasts predict 5-10cm of snow widely, with some locations potentially receiving 20-30cm, and strong winds causing drifting snow and temporary blizzard conditions.
- Significant travel disruption is expected, with ScotRail services around Aberdeen and Inverness affected, and several Network Rail lines unlikely to operate until midday.
- Elsewhere, yellow warnings for snow and ice affect Wales, Greater Manchester, and south-west England, while much of the east coast faces a yellow ice warning.