Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why has it rained so much and when will the UK’s downpours stop?

Worcester racecourse flooded after heavy rain
  • The UK is enduring a record-breaking period of wet weather, with 41 consecutive days of rain and forecasts indicating a further 10 days of rainfall.
  • The Met Office has issued yellow rain warnings for areas including the South West and Scotland, while the Environment Agency has over 100 flood warnings in effect.
  • Several regions have experienced exceptionally high rainfall, with Cornwall and Northern Ireland recording their wettest January on record, and Aberdeen seeing no sunshine for two weeks.
  • This relentless wet spell is attributed to a strong, south-shifted jet stream steering low-pressure systems towards the UK, combined with a blocking high over northern Europe.
  • The Wildlife Trusts warn that the extreme weather is impacting vulnerable species, damaging riverbank habitats, increasing waterway pollution, and facilitating the spread of invasive species.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in