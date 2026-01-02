Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

2025 was the hottest and sunniest year on record, Met Office confirms

Heatwave hosepipe ban: Police warn public not to call them about rulebreakers
  • The UK recorded its warmest year since records began in 1884, with a mean average temperature of 10.09C in 2025.
  • This new record surpasses the previous high set in 2022, with all of the UK's top 10 warmest years now occurring in the last two decades.
  • The year included the warmest spring on record, leading to the driest spring in over a century by mid-May and prompting hosepipe bans in several regions.
  • The Met Office attributes these consistently rising temperatures to human-induced climate change, noting that most months in 2025 were warmer than average.
  • Additionally, 2025 was also the UK's sunniest year on record, clocking an average of 1,648.5 hours of sunshine.
