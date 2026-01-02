2025 was the hottest and sunniest year on record, Met Office confirms
- The UK recorded its warmest year since records began in 1884, with a mean average temperature of 10.09C in 2025.
- This new record surpasses the previous high set in 2022, with all of the UK's top 10 warmest years now occurring in the last two decades.
- The year included the warmest spring on record, leading to the driest spring in over a century by mid-May and prompting hosepipe bans in several regions.
- The Met Office attributes these consistently rising temperatures to human-induced climate change, noting that most months in 2025 were warmer than average.
- Additionally, 2025 was also the UK's sunniest year on record, clocking an average of 1,648.5 hours of sunshine.