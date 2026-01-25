Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office issues nearly 150 flood warnings as UK heavy rain continues

Wet and windy weather is set to continue into next week after parts of the UK were battered by Storm Ingrid
Wet and windy weather is set to continue into next week after parts of the UK were battered by Storm Ingrid (PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has issued fresh yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and wind across parts of the UK, following Storm Ingrid which battered the country over the weekend.
  • Almost 150 flood alerts and warnings are in place across England, Scotland, and Wales, indicating potential or expected flooding.
  • Parts of a historic pier in Devon and a sea wall protecting a railway line in Dawlish crumbled into the sea due to huge waves and heavy rain from Storm Ingrid.
  • Further volatile weather is expected, with yellow rain warnings for south west England, southern and mid Wales on Monday, extending to southern England on Tuesday, and also for Northern Ireland.
  • The warnings highlight potential flooding of homes and businesses, communities becoming cut off, transport disruption, and possible power cuts, with significant rainfall expected on already saturated ground.
