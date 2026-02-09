Met Office unveils more accurate ‘supercomputer’ to aid forecasts
- The Met Office has announced a "major" upgrade to its forecasting system, marking the "most significant scientific upgrade in more than three years".
- The enhanced technology provides clearer and more accurate predictions for cloud and fog, which is crucial for managing airline schedules and reducing flight delays.
- Improved winter temperature forecasts will assist with energy grid management, road gritting, and aeroplane de-icing preparations.
- The upgrade enables earlier issuance of global severe weather warnings, extending forecast capabilities from seven to ten days.
- The improvements also include more realistic rainfall intensities, following a period of unusually high rainfall in parts of the UK.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks