Will there be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office snow forecast
- The Met Office defines a 'white Christmas' as a single snowflake being observed falling anywhere in the UK on Christmas Day.
- Current Met Office projections suggest a 'white Christmas' is unlikely this year, with drier and less mild conditions expected, though some wintry showers are possible in the east.
- The UK technically experienced a 'white Christmas' in 2023, with snow falling at 11 per cent of weather stations, but no settled snow was reported.
- The last widespread settled snow on Christmas Day occurred in 2010, which was the UK's whitest Christmas on record.
- Snow is generally more likely in January and February than December, and climate change has contributed to a reduced chance of a 'white Christmas'.