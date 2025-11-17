Exploring how fashion intertwines with art: Met Gala 2026 theme revealed
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Met Gala's 2026 theme will be "Costume Art," aiming to connect garments with objects from across the museum's collections.
- The exhibition, opening to the public on May 10, 2026, and running until January 10, 2027, will explore how fashion intertwines with various art forms.
- It will be housed in a new 12,000-square-foot gallery space, the Conde M. Nast galleries, located off the museum's Great Hall.
- Curated by Andrew Bolton, the show will be organised thematically by different body types, including the "Naked Body" and the "Pregnant Body", pairing fashion with diverse artworks.
- Max Hollein, CEO and director of the Met, hopes the exhibit will demonstrate fashion's integral role in art history and improve the visitor experience by providing a dedicated space.