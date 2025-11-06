Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The ‘AI drone wall’ intercepting Russian attacks

  • Poland, Romania and Denmark are deploying the new American-made Merops system to strengthen their defences against Russian drones on NATO's eastern flank.
  • The Merops system is a compact, AI-powered technology designed to identify and intercept hostile drones, even when satellite and electronic communications are jammed.
  • This deployment addresses recent Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace, which exposed vulnerabilities and the high cost of traditional interception methods using fighter jets.
  • NATO officials highlight Merops's ability for accurate, low-cost detection and interception, either by directly engaging hostile drones or providing targeting information to ground forces.
  • The initiative forms part of a wider NATO strategy to establish a robust "drone wall" and Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, aiming to counter Russia's manpower advantage with advanced technology.
