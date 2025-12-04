Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Streeting orders review into mental health, ADHD and autism diagnosis

  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting has ordered a review into the diagnosis of mental health conditions, autism, and ADHD.
  • The review will investigate whether common human emotions have become "over-pathologised" amidst a significant increase in welfare spending.
  • This initiative addresses a rise to 4.4 million working-age people claiming sickness or incapacity benefit, an increase of 1.2 million since 2019, with a notable surge among 16-34 year olds due to mental health issues.
  • Professor Peter Fonagy, a clinical psychologist, will lead the review with Sir Simon Wessely as vice chairman, examining evidence from research, lived experience, and clinicians.
  • Mr Streeting stressed the importance of a "strictly clinical lens" to understand rising diagnoses and ensure timely access to accurate support.
