Trump supporter wanted after couple ‘shout racist abuse’ at woman

Melissa Rein Lively is wanted by British Transport Police
Melissa Rein Lively is wanted by British Transport Police (CNN)
  • Influencer Melissa Rein Lively and Philipp Ostermann are wanted by British Transport Police following an alleged racist abuse and assault incident in London.
  • The incident took place on 11 October at Bond Street station after a pushchair carrying a child reportedly collided with Ms Rein Lively.
  • Police allege that a man shouted racial abuse, the woman grabbed the victim's hair and a substance suspected to be pepper spray was used.
  • Ms Rein Lively, owner of America First PR, is known for her distinctive 'Mar-a-Lago' aesthetic and was previously a member of the QAnon movement.
  • Possession of pepper spray is a criminal offence in the United Kingdom, which can carry a six-month prison sentence.
