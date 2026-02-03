Melinda French Gates responds to claims about ex husband in Epstein files
- Melinda French Gates stated in an interview on NPR's Wild Card podcast that her ex-husband, Bill Gates, must address the behavior alleged in recently released communications connected to Jeffrey Epstein.
- She described the emergence of these details as bringing back "very, very painful times" from her marriage.
- The allegations stem from a 2013 email Epstein sent to himself, claiming Bill Gates had engaged in extramarital sex.
- A spokesperson for Bill Gates has strongly refuted these claims, labeling them "absurd" and "completely false."
- The spokesperson suggested Epstein's actions were an attempt to "entrap and defame" due to his frustration over not maintaining a relationship with Gates.
