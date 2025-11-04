Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New study links melatonin with serious health problem

Melatonin is commonly taken to ease insomnia
Melatonin is commonly taken to ease insomnia (Getty Images)
  • A new large-scale study warns that prolonged use of the sleep supplement melatonin could be linked to hospitalisation for heart failure or even death.
  • Researchers analysed five years of health records from over 130,000 adults with insomnia, comparing those who took melatonin for at least a year with non-users.
  • The study found that patients using melatonin for 12 months or more had approximately a 90 per cent higher chance of heart failure over five years.
  • Additionally, melatonin users were 3.5 times more likely to be hospitalised for heart failure compared to individuals who did not take the supplement.
  • Experts advise that over-the-counter melatonin supplements are unregulated and should not be taken chronically without a proper medical indication, despite being widely considered safe.
