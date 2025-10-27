Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melania Trump reportedly ‘raised concerns’ about East Wing demolition

Trump just responded to criticism of White House demolition and people aren't happy
  • Melania Trump reportedly expressed private concerns regarding Donald Trump's plans to demolish the White House East Wing for a new ballroom.
  • She reportedly distanced herself from the project, telling associates “it was not her project.”
  • The extensive redevelopment, estimated to cost up to $350 million, has generated widespread consternation.
  • The First Lady has maintained public silence on the demolition, despite the relocation of her team's offices.
  • Critics suggest her silence and the project signify a diminishing role for the First Lady, with some calling it a “regressive move.”
