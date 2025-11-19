Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melania Trump suffers tech issue at event with Second Lady Usha Vance

Mic feedback drowns out Melania Trump during school visit
  • First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance visited military service members and their families at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
  • The visit aimed to express gratitude for their service ahead of the holiday season, with Trump conveying greetings from her husband, the president.
  • During her speech at Lejeune High School, Trump experienced a brief technical issue with her microphone, which was quickly resolved.
  • They engaged with students at the high school, discussing artificial intelligence and the impact of social media, and at DeLalio Elementary School, promoting Trump’s “Be Best” initiatives.
  • Vance praised military families as a “model for our country” and highlighted the thriving schools on base, while Melania commended the schools for embracing AI innovation.
