New poll reveals how Americans rate Melania Trump

  • Melania Trump has been ranked the second least popular first lady in recent history, with a net approval rating of -16, according to a new YouGov poll.
  • Hillary Clinton was rated the most disliked first lady, with a net rating of -17, while Jackie Kennedy, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, and Michelle Obama were among the most popular.
  • The poll, which surveyed 2,255 US citizens, found that opinions on first ladies are generally politically polarized, mirroring views on their husbands.
  • Donald Trump received the lowest rating of any of the 20 presidents surveyed, with a net rating of -20, and Joe Biden was the second least popular.
  • This poll comes amidst the rollout of Melania Trump's controversial documentary, which reportedly earned $7 million on its opening weekend.
