City moves buses with Melania Trump movie ads after vandalism
- Los Angeles Metro officials have relocated several buses displaying advertisements for Melania Trump's new documentary, Melania, due to extensive vandalism of her image at bus stops.
- The vandalism, which included adding devil horns and Hitler mustaches to promotional posters, reportedly escalated after a federal immigration agent shooting in Minneapolis.
- An activist group named Indecline claimed responsibility for some defaced posters, altering Melania Trump's image to depict her defecating on an American flag.
- The documentary, which cost approximately $40 million to produce (including $28 million paid directly to Melania ), is projected to earn only $5 million during its opening weekend.
- The Independent's chief television critic, Nick Hilton, gave the film a one-star rating, describing it as a “ghastly bit of propaganda.”
