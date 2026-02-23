Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Melania Trump sparks debate after using Bad Bunny song in social media post

Bad Bunny opens performance at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • Melania Trump's recent Instagram post featured a song by Bad Bunny, despite Donald Trump's previous strong criticism of the artist.
  • The post, shared on her official and personal accounts, showcased the black and white dress she wore for Trump’s inaugural ball.
  • She was highlighting the dress's donation to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s First Ladies collection.
  • Donald Trump had previously described Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance as “a slap in the face to our country” and criticised his music.
  • Melania's Instagram followers reacted with divided opinions, with some questioning her song choice and speculating if it was a subtle jab at her husband.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in