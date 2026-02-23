Melania Trump sparks debate after using Bad Bunny song in social media post
- Melania Trump's recent Instagram post featured a song by Bad Bunny, despite Donald Trump's previous strong criticism of the artist.
- The post, shared on her official and personal accounts, showcased the black and white dress she wore for Trump’s inaugural ball.
- She was highlighting the dress's donation to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s First Ladies collection.
- Donald Trump had previously described Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance as “a slap in the face to our country” and criticised his music.
- Melania's Instagram followers reacted with divided opinions, with some questioning her song choice and speculating if it was a subtle jab at her husband.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks