Everything we know about Melania Trump’s upcoming Amazon documentary
- Amazon MGM Studios is set to release a new documentary, Melania, in cinemas on January 30, 2026.
- The film will provide 'unprecedented access' to Melania Trump's life during the 20 days leading up to her husband's 2025 inauguration.
- Melania Trump serves as an executive producer, having conceived the idea to document her 'incredible' life.
- Brett Ratner, who previously retreated from Hollywood following sexual misconduct allegations, directs the documentary, which Amazon reportedly licensed for $40 million.
- Viewers can expect insights into her preparations for re-entering public life, including potential glimpses of her family and fashion choices.