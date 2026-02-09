Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rock musician requests his music be removed from Melania’s documentary

Jimmy Kimmel suggests Melania documentary's box office figures were 'rigged'
  • Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood and director Paul Thomas Anderson have requested the removal of music from their 2017 film “Phantom Thread” from Melania Trump's Amazon documentary.
  • Greenwood, who composed the score, alleges a breach of his composer agreement, stating that Universal, the film's distributor, failed to consult him on the third-party use.
  • The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner, features a long excerpt of Greenwood's song 'Barbara Rose' and follows Melania Trump in the lead-up to her husband's second inauguration.
  • Despite exceeding box office projections with $13.35 million domestically, the film is unlikely to recoup Amazon MGM′s reported $40 million acquisition cost and an additional $35 million in marketing.
  • The film has been critically panned, with The Independent describing it as “somewhere between reality TV and pure fiction,” and its high cost has led to industry speculation that Amazon's purchase was an attempt to curry favour with the then-President.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in