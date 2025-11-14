Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Megyn Kelly questions whether Epstein was a pedophile: ‘He wasn’t into 8-year-olds’

Megyn Kelly claims someone close to Epstein case believes Jeffrey Epstein was 'not a pedophile'
  • Megyn Kelly has drawn widespread criticism for questioning whether Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile, despite his convictions for child sex offenses.
  • On her show, Kelly claimed a friend with inside knowledge believed Epstein was “not a pedophile” but was “into the barely legal type,” specifically mentioning 15-year-olds.
  • Kelly claimed that Attorney General Pam Bondi said that Epstein had videos of the alleged abuse on his computer, while also taking a swipe at Bondi saying she does not “trust” her.
  • Social media users highlighted a 2018 interview where Kelly stressed that 15-year-olds cannot consent, contrasting sharply with her recent remarks.
  • Her controversial comments led to significant public backlash, with “Epstein” and “Megyn Kelly” trending on X.
