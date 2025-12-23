Megyn Kelly deepens internal MAGA rift railing against Shapiro and Weiss
- Megyn Kelly accused Ben Shapiro and Bari Weiss of "making antisemites" through their strong pro-Israel stances, escalating a significant rift within the conservative movement.
- Kelly's remarks came after Shapiro criticized her for her "cowardice" in refusing to denounce Candace Owens' conspiracy theories about the alleged assassination of Charlie Kirk.
- Owens, a far-right figure, has propagated baseless claims suggesting Israeli government figures and senior Turning Point USA staff were involved in Kirk's death.
- Kelly defended Owens' right to question Israel's involvement and accused Shapiro and Weiss of attempting to "cancel" her and censor criticism of Israel.
- The ongoing dispute, which also involves Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon, underscores a deepening and unresolved division within the MAGA conservative faction.