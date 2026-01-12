Meghan Markle is visiting the UK for the first time since 2022 – here’s why
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is expected to make her first UK visit in four years to attend an Invictus Games event in Birmingham.
- Her attendance is conditional on the reinstatement of armed police protection for the couple in the UK.
- The Duke of Sussex previously lost a court case challenging the removal of his taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping down as a working royal.
- However, a request for a full risk assessment regarding their security has since been granted by the Home Secretary.
- The visit would mark a one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, and it is uncertain if their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would accompany them.