Secrets of medieval society revealed by endangered birds’ nests
- Archaeologists have uncovered an "extraordinary" stash of 600-year-old medieval artefacts within bearded vulture nests in the southern Spanish mountains.
- The discoveries include items such as a crossbow bolt, a slingshot, and decorated leather, some dating back to approximately 1375, which the birds incorporated into their nests.
- The nests, found in protected cliff caves, acted as "natural museums", preserving 2,483 remains, including bone, eggshell, and various manufactured items made from esparto grass and leather.
- These findings offer valuable insights into human practices, technological development, and material culture during the Middle Ages in the Iberian peninsula.
- The historical data on nest-site selection and feeding habits could significantly contribute to the recovery efforts for the endangered bearded vulture species in Europe.