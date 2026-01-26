Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is more likely to live to 100: meat eaters or vegetarians?

Our nutritional needs at 90 may look very different from those at 50
Our nutritional needs at 90 may look very different from those at 50 (Getty/iStock)
  • A recent study suggests that individuals who do not consume meat may be less likely to reach the age of 100 compared to meat eaters.
  • The research, which tracked over 5,000 Chinese adults aged 80 and older, suggests that nutritional needs differ significantly in advanced age.
  • Crucially, the lower likelihood of becoming a centenarian was only observed in underweight non-meat eaters, with no such association found in older adults of a healthy weight.
  • Older adults who included fish, dairy, or eggs in their diets were as likely to reach 100 as meat eaters, implying these foods provide essential nutrients for muscle and bone health.
  • The findings underscore that dietary advice should be tailored to an individual's life stage, with careful nutritional planning vital for older adults to prevent malnutrition and maintain muscle mass.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in