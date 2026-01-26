Who is more likely to live to 100: meat eaters or vegetarians?
- A recent study suggests that individuals who do not consume meat may be less likely to reach the age of 100 compared to meat eaters.
- The research, which tracked over 5,000 Chinese adults aged 80 and older, suggests that nutritional needs differ significantly in advanced age.
- Crucially, the lower likelihood of becoming a centenarian was only observed in underweight non-meat eaters, with no such association found in older adults of a healthy weight.
- Older adults who included fish, dairy, or eggs in their diets were as likely to reach 100 as meat eaters, implying these foods provide essential nutrients for muscle and bone health.
- The findings underscore that dietary advice should be tailored to an individual's life stage, with careful nutritional planning vital for older adults to prevent malnutrition and maintain muscle mass.