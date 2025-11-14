Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Dad’s tragic final moments before dying from meat allergy blamed on tick bite

While it was previously believed that alpha-gal syndrome was solely tied to lone star ticks, researchers have identified two other species that can elicit an allergic reaction
While it was previously believed that alpha-gal syndrome was solely tied to lone star ticks, researchers have identified two other species that can elicit an allergic reaction (Getty Images)
  • The man who died from a life-threatening red meat allergy caused by a tick bite was a 47-year-old father and pilot who was in good health before a fateful camping trip with his family in summer 2024.
  • The family first noticed something was wrong after eating a late steak dinner at 10 p.m. as the dad began to experience severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting four hours later.
  • He recovered but two weeks on, he ate red meat again, this time a hamburger at a barbecue at around 3 p.m. His son found him collapsed on the bathroom floor hours later and tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the hospital seven hours after the barbecue.
  • Initially deemed a "sudden unexplained death," his wife and medical professionals later linked his death to alpha-gal syndrome after discovering extreme sensitization to the alpha-gal molecule in his blood.
  • Alpha-gal syndrome, for which there is no cure, can cause severe anaphylactic reactions, and experts advise investigating severe abdominal pain after eating red meat as a possible symptom.
