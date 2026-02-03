Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Researchers predict two major measles outbreaks in 20 years

Mother whose son died from measles urges parents to vaccinate their children
  • The UK lost its measles elimination status in 2024, with global health officials confirming transmission has been re-established due to declining vaccination rates and a surge in cases.
  • Researchers warn that continued low vaccination could lead to over £290 million in costs and hundreds of deaths in England over two decades.
  • A study by Imperial College London predicted two major outbreaks, causing nearly 400,000 additional cases and 480 fatalities, with most costs attributed to productivity losses.
  • MMR vaccine uptake among five-year-olds in England is at its lowest in over a decade, with some areas reporting less than 60 per cent coverage, significantly below the 95 per cent needed for herd immunity.
  • Experts suggest that educating parents and improving access to vaccination services are crucial, with a new £2 million UKHSA pilot scheme launched to address barriers to uptake.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in