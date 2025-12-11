Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hundreds quarantine after measles outbreak accelerates after holiday travel

Family insist they're still against MMR vaccine after child died in Measles outbreak
  • South Carolina is experiencing an accelerating measles outbreak, with 111 cases reported in the northwest region, including Spartanburg and Greenville counties.
  • The surge is primarily linked to low vaccination rates among students, with K-12 MMR rates of around 90% in affected areas, falling short of the 95% required to prevent outbreaks.
  • Despite the deployment of mobile vaccination clinics by health officials, only a small number of doses were administered, indicating limited public uptake.
  • The highly contagious nature of measles has led to 254 individuals being quarantined for 21 days, causing significant disruption to schools and daily life.
  • Nationally, 2025 has seen 1,912 measles cases and 47 outbreaks across the US, nearly triple the previous year, with the virus causing 3 deaths and over 200 hospitalisations.
