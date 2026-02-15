Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Significant measles outbreak affecting north London schools and nurseries

Parents are being urged to check their children are up to date with their measles, mumps and rubella vaccines (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Parents are being urged to check their children are up to date with their measles, mumps and rubella vaccines (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
  • A significant measles outbreak is affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries across north-east London.
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed 34 cases in Enfield between January and February, with over 60 suspected cases reported by local schools and nurseries.
  • Some children affected by the highly infectious viral illness have required hospital treatment due to complications.
  • Enfield has one of the lowest MMR vaccination rates in the UK, with only 64.3 per cent of five-year-olds having received both doses.
  • Health officials are urging parents to ensure their children receive two doses of the MMRV vaccine, emphasising it is the only way to prevent the disease and protect vulnerable individuals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in