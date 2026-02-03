Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

McDonald’s launches Friends Happy Meal with six collectable toys

Joey wears all of Chandler's clothes (Friends - Season 3 Episode 2)
  • McDonald's is launching a limited-edition "Friends Meal" in collaboration with Warner Bros, available from 3 February.
  • The meal includes a choice of Big Mac, 9 Chicken McNuggets, or McPlant, served with fries, a drink, and one of six exclusive Friends character collectables.
  • Customers will also be able to try "Monica’s Signature Marinara Sauce", a new tomato-based dip inspired by the show.
  • The Friends figures cannot be purchased separately, and customers cannot request specific characters, as stock levels will vary by restaurant.
  • Prices for the Friends Meal start from £9.09, and McDonald's App users can also win Friends-themed mugs.

