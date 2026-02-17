Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular fast food chain jumps on protein trend to appeal to Ozempic users

Ozempic: Facts vs Fiction
  • McDonald's is exploring new protein-rich menu items to cater to customers using GLP-1 weight-loss medications.
  • CEO Chris Kempczinski noted that users of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy tend to prefer meals high in protein and lower in calories, and consume fewer sugary drinks.
  • Other fast-food chains are also adapting, with Smoothie King introducing a dedicated GLP-1 menu featuring high-protein, high-fiber zero-sugar smoothies.
  • Olive Garden, Chipotle, Subway and Shake Shack have similarly adjusted their offerings, adding lighter portions, protein-focused items, or healthier alternatives.
  • The adaptation comes as the use of GLP-1 drugs, which suppress appetite and aid weight loss, has significantly increased in the U.S., with 12 per ent of Americans now reporting their use.
