Socks and pickle fries? A look at what’s in McDonald’s new Grinch Meal

  • McDonald's is launching a new limited-edition Grinch Meal in the United States, available for purchase on December 2.
  • The meal introduces Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries to the U.S. menu, a product previously offered in Canada and Australia.
  • Each Grinch Meal includes a choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets, a medium drink, and a pair of Grinch and McDonald's themed socks.
  • The announcement has generated considerable excitement among fans, particularly for the inclusion of McShaker Fries.
  • This festive offering follows other recent McDonald's promotions, such as the return of the Holiday Pie and the Snack Wrap, aimed at boosting sales.
