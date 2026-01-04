Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major fast food chain hit with lawsuit over misleading claims about its meat

A federal class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's
A federal class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's (Getty)
  • A federal class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's, alleging the McRib's name and rib-shaped patty mislead consumers into believing it contains real rib meat.
  • The complaint, filed by Peter Le, Charles Lynch, Dorien Baker, and Derrick Wilson, argues the McRib is made from restructured pork, not actual rib meat, despite its branding.
  • The lawsuit cites 16 legal claims, including fraud and breach of warranty, seeking to represent a nationwide class of consumers who purchased a McRib in the last four years.
  • McDonald's has responded, stating the lawsuit "distorts the facts" and that the McRib is made with 100 per cent boneless pork, denying the inclusion of organ meats.
  • Plaintiffs are seeking damages, restitution, and injunctive relief, with potential eligibility for consumers if the class is certified by the court.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in