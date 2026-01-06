Mayor reveals deadly misstep before fatal Swiss bar fire
- A New Year's fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, led to 40 fatalities and at least 116 injuries, with most victims being teenagers.
- The blaze, which occurred in the early hours of January 1, was likely caused by sparkling candles igniting the bar's ceiling.
- Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud disclosed that the bar had not undergone annual safety inspections since 2019, despite these checks being a requirement.
- Authorities are investigating the two individuals who operated the bar on suspicion of crimes including homicide by negligence.
- Following the incident, sparkler candles have been prohibited in the town's venues, and immediate additional safety inspections are being carried out.