Mayor reveals deadly misstep before fatal Swiss bar fire

Witness to Swiss blaze 'shocked for life' after seeing victims burning
  • A New Year's fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, led to 40 fatalities and at least 116 injuries, with most victims being teenagers.
  • The blaze, which occurred in the early hours of January 1, was likely caused by sparkling candles igniting the bar's ceiling.
  • Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud disclosed that the bar had not undergone annual safety inspections since 2019, despite these checks being a requirement.
  • Authorities are investigating the two individuals who operated the bar on suspicion of crimes including homicide by negligence.
  • Following the incident, sparkler candles have been prohibited in the town's venues, and immediate additional safety inspections are being carried out.
