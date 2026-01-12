Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Figure skater makes Olympic team after parents killed in DC plane crash

Emergency services on scene after plane and helicopter collide near DC's Reagan Airport
  • Figure skater Maxim Naumov has been named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic team, nearly a year after his parents died in a plane crash.
  • His parents, former 1994 world champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were among 67 people killed when their American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., on January 29, 2025.
  • Naumov secured his spot on the team by finishing third at last week’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
  • He is one of three men selected for the figure skating team, alongside U.S. champion Ilia Malinin and runner-up Andrew Torgashev.
  • Naumov expressed that qualifying for the Olympics, a long-held family dream, holds immense significance for him, and he feels his parents' presence.
