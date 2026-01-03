Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murderer among two inmates on run after absconding on New Year’s Day

Matthew Armstrong, 35, who remains at large after absconding from prison on New Year’s Day (Avon and Somerset Constabulary/PA)
  • Two inmates, Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne, remain at large after absconding from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on New Year's Day.
  • Matthew Armstrong, 35, was convicted of murder in 2009, while Daniel Washbourne, 40, has previous convictions for violent offences and false imprisonment.
  • The pair are believed to have left the prison between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, with a third inmate who absconded at the same time having since been arrested.
  • Avon and Somerset Police have issued descriptions of both men and released CCTV footage, urging the public not to approach them but to call 999 with any information.
  • Police confirmed that urgent actions, including national alerts and intelligence work, are underway to trace the men, who have links to Warwickshire and Herefordshire respectively.

