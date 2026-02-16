Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform candidate ‘defended man who was jailed for inciting racial hatred’

Liz Kendall challenged over 'misleading' video of Reform UK's new candidate Matthew Goodwin
  • Reform candidate Matt Goodwin is under scrutiny for calling an 18-month jail sentence for a man inciting racial hatred and violence on social media "insane".
  • The jailed individual, Luke Yarwood, had posted calls for people to burn asylum hotels and attack MPs and Parliament.
  • Reform UK defended Goodwin, accusing Labour of "desperate stuff" and stating that criticising a sentence is not an endorsement of the views expressed.
  • Goodwin, who is standing in the Denton and Gorton byelection, has also previously made controversial statements, including advocating for "biological reality" checks for women and suggesting taxing childless people.
  • He once described his party's economic plans as an "utterly toxic combination", contradicting current Reform UK leader Nigel Farage's stance on cutting spending and taxes.
