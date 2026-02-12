Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform candidate facing more scrutiny for his comments on women – here’s why

Liz Kendall challenged over 'misleading' video of Reform UK's new candidate Matthew Goodwin
  • Reform UK candidate Matt Goodwin, standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election, argued that young girls should be educated on the "biological reality" that many British women are having children "much too late in life."
  • An unearthed clip shows Goodwin appearing to agree with Jordan Peterson's assertion that universities are dominated by "childless women," contributing to "politically correct authoritarianism."
  • Goodwin had previously suggested imposing a "negative child benefit tax" on those without offspring and removing personal income tax for women with two or more children.
  • Labour's deputy chair Lucy Powell condemned Goodwin's comments as "utterly astonishing, misogynistic, and vile," urging voters to reject him in the upcoming by-election.
  • Reform UK defended Goodwin, stating he was discussing peer-reviewed academic studies on gender differences and that he cited a demographer's ideas for addressing demographic crises, rather than personally advocating taxing childless women.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in