Reform candidate facing more scrutiny for his comments on women – here’s why
- Reform UK candidate Matt Goodwin, standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election, argued that young girls should be educated on the "biological reality" that many British women are having children "much too late in life."
- An unearthed clip shows Goodwin appearing to agree with Jordan Peterson's assertion that universities are dominated by "childless women," contributing to "politically correct authoritarianism."
- Goodwin had previously suggested imposing a "negative child benefit tax" on those without offspring and removing personal income tax for women with two or more children.
- Labour's deputy chair Lucy Powell condemned Goodwin's comments as "utterly astonishing, misogynistic, and vile," urging voters to reject him in the upcoming by-election.
- Reform UK defended Goodwin, stating he was discussing peer-reviewed academic studies on gender differences and that he cited a demographer's ideas for addressing demographic crises, rather than personally advocating taxing childless women.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks