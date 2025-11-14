‘Massive’ strike by Russia lights up Kyiv’s night sky
- Russia launched a renewed attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, 14 November 2025.
- Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed initial reports at least three people were killed and 26 injured.
- Among the injured were a pregnant woman and one man in critical condition.
- The “massive enemy attack” caused widespread damage to residential buildings, private homes, and medical facilities.
- Authorities urged residents to remain in shelters, warning of potential power and water outages.